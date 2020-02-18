Illinois law would require 6th graders to receive HPV vaccination

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill proposed in the Illinois House would require 6th grade students to receive a vaccination for HPV, which is spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact.

Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-18th Dist.) filed House Bill 4870 on February 11th, 2020.

The bill would require public and private school students to get the vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV) before they enter the 6th grade, beginning with the 2022 school year.

HPV causes 70 percent of cervical cancers, and is the leading cause of anal, penile, vaginal, vulvar and oropharyngeal (mouth and throat) cancers.

Right now, a parent can get a religious or medical exemption to vaccines, but a bill introduced in the Illinois Senate would enforce the vaccine schedule from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention without exceptions.

The bill would allow medical personnel to administer the vaccine to a child 14-years and older without a parent’s consent.

