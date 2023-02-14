SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Legislation being considered by the Illinois General Assembly would require all new homes to be equipped with electric vehicle (EV) charging capabilities.

House Bill 2206 and Senate Bill 40 would require any new home construction to include at least one dedicated parking stall for EV charging.

Charging stations are made by manufacturers such as ChargePoint, Blink, and Shell, and can cost upwards of $400.

The bills would not require the installation of a charging station but would ensure that the home’s electrical panel is able to handle the high voltage load, as well as the installation 220-volt power supply to the garage.

Electric vehicles can charge off of a standard 110-volt outlet, but slowly. A 220-volt power supply can allow most vehicles to regain most or all of the battery capacity overnight.

Illinois passed the Reimagine Electric Vehicles Act in 2021, which provided incentives for drivers to purchase an EV, install charging stations, and attract vehicle production to the state.

The initial phase of the REV Act offered Illinois residents a $4,000 rebate off the purchase of an electric vehicle, but by the end of January 2023, the funding for the program had run out. It is unknown if lawmakers will pass another rebate for 2023.

The federal government is offering a tax credit of up to $7,500 on the purchase of a new electric vehicle, or up to a $4,000 credit on the purchase of a used electric vehicle, but the conditions for whom and which vehicles are eligible vary.