Illinois lawmaker sues governor for stay-home order

LOUISVILLE, Ill. (AP/WTVO) — A southern Illinois state lawmaker filed a lawsuit Thursday against Gov. J.B. Pritzker for extending the state’s stay-at-home order in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Republican State Rep. Darren Bailey of Xenia claims in the lawsuit filed in Clay County Circuit Court that Pritzker has exceeded his authority and is violating the civil rights of the state’s residents. Pritzker on Thursday extended his stay-at-home order through May 30 as the highly contagious COVID-19 continued to infect thousands in the state.

“Enough is enough!” Bailey said in a statement. “I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life.”

In the latest order, Pritzker relaxed the decree to allow for some outdoor activities and many previously barred surgeries and medical treatments. It allows some retailers to reopen to fill online or pickup orders.

“We are in possibly the most difficult parts of this journey,” Pritzker said. “I know how badly we all want our normal lives back. Believe me, if I could make that happen right now, I would, but this is the part when we have to dig in.”

The governor is requiring face coverings in public for anyone older than 2, both indoors and outside if the recommended 6-foot social distance can’t be maintained.

“I am asking the judicial branch to interpret the law. And then hopefully the general assembly will step in and do their job and rewrite the law and hopefully make it more understandable,” Rep. Bailey added.

Some of Bailey’s colleagues also believe Pritzker should work with state lawmakers before making these important decisions.

“There is nothing in the law that says he can’t issue consecutive Executive Orders. It says the order lasts for 30 days, and I think right now he has gone beyond the spirit of the law by not involving the legislature in helping him craft something. I think that is going to be a real problem for him going down the road,” Rep. Tim Butler said.

The new extension goes into effect on May 1st.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

