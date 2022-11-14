EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois lawmaker has introduced a bill that would decriminalize the use of psychedelics.

Evanston alderman and city council member Devon Reid is pushing for a law that would lower the penalty for possession, cultivation, or delivery of substances like psilocybin from jail time to a $100 fine, according to the Chicago Tribune.

That fine would be waived if the person completes a drug treatment program.

If approved, Evanston would become the first city in Illinois to decriminalize psychedelics.

Colorado recently became the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms. The initiative, which would take effect in 2024, also will allow an advisory board to add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to the program in 2026.

This comes after the FDA has designated psilocybin a “breakthrough therapy” to treat major depressive disorder.

A preliminary study published in the New England Journal of Medicine also found that psilocybin may ease depression in some hard-to-treat patients. The modest effects waned over time, but they helped people who previously had gotten little relief from standard antidepressants.

The researchers of the study noted that not enough is yet known about potential side effects.

In September, Reid introduced a proposal that would amend Evanston’s public nudity ordinance, removing language that prohibits showing “female breast with less than a fully opaque covering… below the top of the nipple” because it contains “antiquated patriarchal belief systems.”

“I would hate for the next generation to point back to Evanston’s ordinances to prove that we have not recognized the non-binary nature of gender and regulate women’s bodies in a way we don’t with men’s bodies,” Reid told the Daily Northwestern. “Evanston is a progressive city and getting rid of this language keeps our community values.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.