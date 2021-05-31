Illinois lawmakers aim to pass political ethics reform

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois cracks down on corruption with tougher ethics laws for elected officials. Time is running out for the house and senate to pass new laws before tonight’s midnight deadline.

Several current and former members of the General Assembly are under federal indictment or investigation. This new package would allow the legislative inspector general to launch investigations without prior approval.

It would require politicians to tell us much more about how they make their money, how much debt they have, and whether they work for or lobby for local governments.

“I guess it’s, it’s a little intrusive, but when you run for public office, and you put yourself out there, it could be a couch into terms of if people have an extraordinary amount of debt,” said Rep. Bob Rita (D-Blue Island).

The new rule would also require elected officials to report any gifts valued more than $5,000.