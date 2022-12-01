SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers and pawnbrokers throughout the state are battling over a bill that would close a loophole over interest rates that the pawnbrokers exploit.

Current state law caps interest rates on consumer loans at 35%, but that law doesn’t apply to owners of pawn shops.

Legislators say the interest rates charged by pawnbrokers disproportionately hurt marginalized groups.

The pawnbrokers’ association argues that a 36% cap is not a “one size fits all” approach.

“You have to understand you cannot compare a pawn shop in Chicago to a pawn shop in Southern Illinois. The collateral that comes in and the items that come in are completely different,” said Kelly Swisher, President of the Illinois Pawnbrokers Association.

Sen. Jacqueline Collins (D-Chicago) said “Pawn brokers like payday lenders, make a living draining money from people who are struggling people that reside in my district and many of the other marginalized black and brown communities across the state. And in our rural areas as well.”

When the 36% cap on consumer loans passed, pawnbrokers asked the courts for an injunction so that the law wouldn’t apply to them, and their request was granted.