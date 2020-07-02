Illinois Legislative Black Caucus works to determine which communities will benefit from cannabis sales tax

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ Restore, Reinvest and Renew program is designed to take a portion of cannabis sale profits and funnel them back into black communities hurt by the “War on Drugs.”

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus held a virtual town hall to discuss how the “R3” program could have on communities throughout the state.

Caucus members said orgnizations in communities with the highest rates of unemployment or child poverty will get priority for the first round of grants.

Another criteria taken into consideration includes how many employees the organization has.

Quinn Rallins, director of the Justice, Equity, and Opportunity Initiative, said, “We want to encourage local empowerment and part of that means we want to encourage local employment. So, that’s a provision that’s in there and that needs assessment will be taken in that application.”

Twenty-five percent of Illinois tax revenues from adult-use cannabis sales fund the Restore, Reinvest and Renew program.

The first round of applications are due by July 20th.

