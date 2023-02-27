SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A proposed Illinois law, named after a mother who was killed by a drunk driver in 2015, would enhance punishment on drunk drivers who kill someone and injure others.

The “Lindsey’s Law” legislation was introduced by Sen. Steve McClure (R-Springfield) and is named after Lindsey Sharp, a 26-year-old woman who was hit and killed by a drunk driver in a Walmart parking lot.

Sharp was killed, and her son and boyfriend were injured.

Antoine Willis was sentenced to 14 years in prison for Aggravated DUI, The Center Square reported, but McClure says his bill would require an additional 4 to 20 years in prison for the injuries to Sharp’s son and boyfriend.

“We have many people being impacted by drunk drivers, not just in this state but across the nation. We have to send the message that this is unacceptable and that if you hit and hurt somebody as a drunk driver, you will pay for it,” McClure said.

The law would allow intoxicated drivers to be charged with a Class 2 felony if they kill someone and cause great bodily harm, permanent disability or disfigurement to others.

Right now, the law allows a person to get a stiffer penalty if they kill a second person, but not one if they kill one and injure another,” McClure told The Center Square. “This law would right that law. As it is, the law does not give that second victim, or the injured individual, justice and this law is to right that wrong.”

“Lindsey’s Law”, otherwise known as SB1405, stalled in the past but McClure says he hopes to re-introduce it this year. It currently sits with the Senate Special Committee on Criminal Law and Public Safety.