BERKELEY, Ill. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of flashing a laser pointer at several planes leaving Midway and O’Hare.

At around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, a pilot and a spotter with the Illinois State Police were participating in “Operation Safe Drive.” While flying, the pair said they were targeted by a laser pointer from the ground.

They used the aircraft camera and determined it was likely coming from a yard in the 1200 block of Sunnyside Drive in Berkeley.

During the investigation, the Federal Aviation Administration told authorities “several” aircraft department O’Hare and Midway recently, including commercial flights, reported the same issue from that area.

Saul Martinez Castanon, 36, was arrested at his residence. He was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.

ISP released a video on YouTube of footage from the plane.