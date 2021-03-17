Illinois man arrested after accused of killing ex-wife’s parents

OTTAWA, Ill. (AP) – A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his ex-wife’s parents and shooting out windows at his ex-wife’s house.

The arrest Wednesday morning ended a search that had prompted authorities to urge residents of a small Illinois village not to go outside.

LaSalle County Sheriff Tom Templeton says detectives believe that 37-year-old Donald Fredres, of Sandwich, acted alone, so it’s safe for residents in and around the village of Sheridan to return to normal activities.

The overnight search began after a woman called 911 Tuesday to report that a man she believed was her ex-husband was trying to get inside and that he had shot out her windows.

Her parents were subsequently found dead at their home a few miles away.