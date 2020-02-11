Illinois man buried in corn, dies inside farm’s grain bin

MORRISONVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois man has died after becoming buried in corn while working inside a farm’s grain bin.
Sixty-one-year-old David L. Lowis was pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning at a farm in rural Morrisonville. Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans says first responders had to cut a hole in the grain bin to get to Lowis, but he died after being submerged in corn.
WCIA-TV reports that an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday on the Taylorville man.
