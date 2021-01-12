Illinois man charged with allegedly threatening violence at Biden’s inauguration

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A man in Chicago Heights was arrested Tuesday on charges of allegedly threatening to commit violence at the upcoming presidential inauguration in Washington D.C.
45-year-old Louis Capriotti was arrested near his home this morning after he allegedly left a threatening voicemail for a New Jersey U.S. House member on December 29th, 2020.
In the call, Capriotti is reported to have said, if certain individuals “think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that [expletive] White House on January 20th, they’re sadly [expletive] mistaken.” Capriotti further stated in the voicemail, “We will surround the [expletive] White House and we will kill any [expletive] Democrat that steps on the [expletive] lawn.”
U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, John Lausch, said in a statement, “Our office takes the security of our public servants very seriously,” said Lausch. “Individuals who cross the line of free speech by making unlawful threats will be held accountable.”
Capriotti faces up to five years in prison if convicted on the charge of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.
