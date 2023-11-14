GUTHRIE COUNTY, Ia. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old Illinois man was killed over the weekend after being shot in the face by a member of his hunting party.

According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were called to the Bays Branch Wildlife Area, about 40 miles west of Des Moines, around 1 p.m. on Saturday for a hunter who had been shot.

Seth Egelhoff, of Chesterfield, Illinois, was identified as the victim of the accidental shooting, Conservation Officer Jeremy King said.

A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene as first responders attempted to get Egelhoff airlifted from the area, but he died en route, authorities said.

Egelhoff was described as a “beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend to many” in a GoFundMe.