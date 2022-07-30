LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. Three others were also hurt in the incident.

Investigators say the situation unfolded on the 8-mile mark of the Osage Arm in Camden County. MSHP reports Ridens was driving too fast for the lake conditions. He was ejected from the boat after hitting a wake.



Ridens and two others were sent to the hospital after the incident. MSHP says Ridens died from his injuries Saturday morning.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.