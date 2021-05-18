Illinois man falls through ceiling of JCPenny during break-in

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police say a man is hospitalized after a fall during a break-in at JCPenny.

Dispatchers say they got a burglary alarm at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday for the store at 1201 Dirksen Parkway.

Officers say when they got to the scene, they found out that someone had made entry into the business. An exterior door had been damaged, police say, and the suspect was able to get inside.

Police say they set up a perimeter around the building and saw the suspect walking inside the store. Detectives say the suspect then tried to flee and climbed into the ceiling to hide.

“The ceiling didn’t hold them and they fell through,” police say. They add that the suspect suffered several injuries during the fall.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Johnathon Harter, of Springfield. Police say he is being treated for injuries at a hospital.

Officers say the man was found with stolen jewelry and burglary tools.

Investigators say the man was previously arrested for a burglary in the 1100 block of North 5th Street. In that case, detectives say he used the ceiling to gain access.