CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A 67-year-old man who drove his Toyota RAV4 the wrong way onto an exit ramp was killed after crashing head-on into a semi on Tuesday, according to the Illinois State Police.

According to authorities, the man, from Sauk Village, was driving against the flow of traffic on an exit ramp from I-94 southbound to I-80 eastbound.

He collided with the semi, driven by a 25-year-old man from Westland, Michigan, and then struck a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by a 20-year-old woman from Hobart, Indiana.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the crash happened around 6 p.m. and the ramp was closed until 11:30 p.m. as the debris was cleaned up.