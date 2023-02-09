ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Brent Toppert, 42, the secretary of Local 238 of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA), pleaded guilty to embezzling $63,713 from the labor union.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Toppert, who lives in Morrison in Whiteside County, began stealing funds in 2018.

The SPFPA represented members engaged in providing security at the Quad Cities Generating Station nuclear plant in Cordova, Illinois.

Toppert faces a maximum of five years in prison. His sentencing is set for June 6th, 2023.