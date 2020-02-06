Illinois man sent explicit pictures to an 11-year old, arrested for solicitation of a child

KEWANEE, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg man was arrested by the Kewanee Police Department after an investigation related to the offense of indecent solicitation of a child.

Thursday, the KPD said it obtained an arrest warrant on Jan. 30 for 52-year-old Alan J. Beaty after the police department received a complaint on Jan. 29 that Beaty was sending sexually explicit pictures to an 11-year-old through Facebook Messenger. The investigation established that Beaty was informed and acknowledged the child’s age and he continued to send sexually explicit pictures. Beaty also reportedly attempted to obtain sexually explicit images from the child and tried to arrange a meeting with them.

Officers from the Galesburg Police Department were able to locate and arrest Beaty at his Galesburg home.

Beaty was transported to the Henry County Jail where he is currently being held on the preliminary charges of indecent solicitation to commit predatory sexual assault, indecent solicitation of a child via the internet, solicitation to meet a child, grooming, and distribution of explicit material to a minor. The charge of indecent solicitation to commit predatory sexual assault is a class 1 felony and carries a potential sentence of 4-15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Beaty’s bond was set at $500,000 and he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday at the Henry County Courthouse.

