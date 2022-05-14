ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A driver struck and killed an Illinois man in an apparent hit-and-run crash Saturday morning in the Metro East.

The St. Clair County Coroner has identified Paul Davis, 50, of Cahokia Heights as the victim. Next of kin has been notified.

Police say a driver struck Davis around 5:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Water and St. Gregory streets. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details are limited at this time. If you happen to have any information on the driver or the crash, contact the Cahokia Heights Police Department at 618-337-9505.