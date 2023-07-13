CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago man is under arrest after reportedly torturing and killing several cats, including microwaving and drowning the animals.

According to CWB Chicago, police say Thomas Martel, 22, killed at least 6 kittens since May, and then bought replacement animals on Craigslist so his mother wouldn’t get suspicious.

Details of the crime were released by Cook County State’s Attorney Sarah Dale-Schmidt during a bail hearing. She said some of the kittens had been drowned and others may have been microwaved.

According to authorities, Martel’s girlfriend told police of the abuse after finding disturbing videos on his phone, including one photo of a kitten with the caption “just before I murdered her.”

She told authorities that Martel had drowned several cats in the bathtub and then would buy another cat and give it the same name.

“We’re seeing a pattern of going back again and again,” Judge Kelly McCarthy said. “Killing an animal, going out and get a replacement. Kill that one, get a replacement. Kill that one, get a replacement. And, unfortunately, this was allowed to continue for a sustained period of time and numerous animals lost their lives.”

Police responding to the home say a bag containing the parts of “multiple kittens” was found in Martel’s pantry. Authorities said his girlfriend told them he said he had microwaved three cats and put them in the pantry.

He was taken for a week-long mental health evaluation and turned himself in to police on Monday.

Prosecutors said he recently told his girlfriend that he “enjoyed killing cats and he had been like that since he was eight years old.”

He was charged with four counts of animal torture and two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.