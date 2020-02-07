Illinois manufacturers put new spin on March Madness, ask residents to nominate favorite product

(WTVO) — The best products in Illinois will go head-to-head this spring.



It’s called Maker Madness. From now until Feburary 24th, you can nominate your favorite Illinois-made product. The top 16 winners will have a showdown in a ‘March Madness’ style tournament bracket.



This is a great opportunity to show off all the great innovations people from our state have made.



“Most people don’t realize all these products are made right here in the state of Illinois,” the Illinois Manufacturer’s Association President, Mark Denzler, said. “Some in Springfield, Chicago, Cairo, all across the state, so we just really want to show the great manufacturing presence we have here in Illinois.”



Each week, half of the products will be eliminated until only one remains.

The top 16 products will be honored with recognition, and the Grand Prize winner will receive The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois award.

Awards will be handed out on April 1st at the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield. To get involved, click here.

