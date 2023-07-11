BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was arrested after her two-year-old daughter died in a July 2 single-vehicle crash at Hershey Road and Gloucester Circle.

According to a Bloomington Police news release, officers were sent to the scene at 12:25 p.m. and located a vehicle that had struck a concrete bridge barrier railing.

The driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Kiley Sturm, was conscious, but Adalynn Sturm was unresponsive. Bloomington police began life-saving measures, until paramedics with the Bloomington fire department arrived and assumed patient care.

Sturm was taken to a local hospital and the two-year-old was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where Adalynn was pronounced dead.

After she was medically cleared Monday, Sturm was arrested for aggravated DUI involving death, DUI Alcohol, improper lane usage, failure to wear a seat belt, and failure to restrain a child.

She remains in the McLean County Jail pending formal charging and a bond hearing which could occur later Tuesday.

“On behalf of the Bloomington Police Department, I want to extend my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the two-year-old passenger during this time of tragedy,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington stated. “This is a very unfortunate incident which brings a stark reminder of the dangers of driving while intoxicated. This was a very tough investigation for our first responders to endure, please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers concerning this loss of life.”

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jordan Downing at 309-434-2587, jdowning@cityblm.org, or the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.