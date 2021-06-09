Illinois mother seeking justice after son’s body found in gas tanker

NASHVILLE, Ill. (FOX2) — The body of a Nashville, Ill. man was discovered inside a gasoline tanker near a small town, about 40 miles northeast of Champaign.

The victim of this gruesome discovery has been identified as 29-year-old Garrett Meyer. Meyer’s family is determined to find out what exactly happened to him and who is responsible.

“I want justice done. He was a good, sweet soul,” said Terry Metcalf, Garrett’s mother.

Terry and her husband, Mike Metcalf, cannot figure out why their son’s body was found last week inside a tanker. The truck was at a gas transfer hub near Buckley, Illinois.

Two men trying to off load the fuel from the truck had trouble; when they opened up an entry point into the tanker, they discovered Garrett’s body. He’d been missing for about 10 days.

“We just thought he went on a little road trip. He is 29 years old,” Terry said.

“We got a lot of questions we’d like to have answers to, we ain’t got them yet,” Mike said. “I’m hoping the truth does come out.”

Toxicology results from the autopsy should be known in two to four weeks. The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police said they have some good leads to follow.

Meyer graduated from Nashville Community High School. His family said he enjoyed reading and playing video games.

“He was a very sweet young man,” Terry said. “He was very considerate, caring, and the friends he did have were very special to him. He didn’t have a lot of friends.”

Garrett’s parents said he did not drive a gasoline truck and didn’t know anyone in town where his body was found.

“Whoever did this, I hope they get what’s coming to him,” Mike said.

Visitation for Garrett will be held Friday on what would have been his 30th birthday.

“Part of my heart’s going to be gone, you know?” Terry said. “It may be a totally different me. I hope I can stay strong.”