SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Teresa Haley, president of the Illinois NAACP, has apologized for likening migrants as “savages,” rapists and burglars on a recent conference call that prompted calls for her resignation.

In October, Haley reportedly said “Black people have been on the streets forever and ever and nobody cares because they say that we’re drug addicts, we got mental health issues. But these immigrants have come over here, they’ve been raping people, they’ve been breaking into homes, they are like savages, as well.”

Once the recording became public, condemnation poured in, including from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who said “I would hope that she would apologize for the remarks. I also think that people should recognize that immigrants in this country are all around us.”

On Friday, Haley issued an apology, saying “First and foremost, I express my sincere apologies to anyone who may have been hurt or offended by my comments. I love and value all members of our communities — including immigrants.”

“I have worked tirelessly to advocate for the underserved and the voiceless. I remain focused on denouncing injustices, racism, and discrimination,” Haley said. “I am empathetic to the plight of all people, and I proudly serve as a beacon of hope to the hopeless.”

The city of Chicago has spent over $500 million to care for over 24,000 migrants who have arrived from the southern border in the last 16 months.

The migrants passed illegally over the border and have been bused northward to self-declared “sanctuary cities.”