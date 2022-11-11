SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Secretary of State-elect, Alexi Giannoulias, revealed some of his plans to improve the state’s vehicle services on Friday.

“Modernization is going to be the key to everything we do going forward,” he said. “So, I can’t speak about the past, but I’m excited for the new technology that we’re going to bring. Digital ids, digital driver’s license. We’re going to have an app where people can access all Secretary of State services. Electronic car titles. We announced our skip-the-line program, where you actually schedule an appointment to get get your driver’s license or ID. So, other states are already doing this. We just want to bring that technology to Illinois.”

On Thursday, Giannoulias unveiled a new website, RevUpIllinois.com, where citizens can share ideas on how to improve vehicle services.

He added that using ideas sourced from Illinoisians will be an important part of his administration.