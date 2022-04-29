CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Help is still available for homeowners and renters who have fallen behind on their payments.

The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund is offering $309 million so residents can keep up with costs.

Individual homeowners can get up to $30,000.

The rental assistance will go to residents who are most at risk for eviction.

So far this year, more than 4,000 Illinois residents have applied for the program.

“Housing stability is a crucial part of our economic recovery. A good life, a good job, the ability for kids to focus in their classrooms, it all starts with having a roof over your head,” said Gov. JB Pritzker, speaking from the opening of the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund in Chicago.

When applying, homeowners should also have the following documentation on-hand: