Illinois officer shot and killed after approaching stolen car

UPDATE: The Pontoon Beach police officer died Tuesday just hours after being shot at a local gas station earlier that morning. Illinois State Police say officer was 36-year old Tyler Timmins.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A Pontoon Beach officer has been airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis this morning. He was shot at a gas station and has life-threatening injuries.

Speedway Gas Station in Pontoon Beach, Illinois

Illinois State Police say that the officer approached a suspect in a stolen vehicle at the Speedway gas station in Pontoon Beach near the intersection of Illinois 111 and I-270. The man in the car then started firing at the officer at around 7:50 a.m.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting. The officer was then taken to the hospital.

A medical helicopter was on standby for the officer at Gateway Regional Medical Center. The officer was taken outside of the Emergency Room by stretcher at around 8:30 a.m. to the helicopter. It has now landed at a hospital in St. Louis where the officer is expected to receive more treatment.

There was a massive police presence at the gas station this morning. Illinois State Police are now involved in the investigation. Each of the vehicles in the picture attached to this article that is parked along the road is a police vehicle. Crime tape is up in the gas station’s parking lot.

The officer’s condition is not known at this time. FOX 2 reporters have seen officers outside the hospital in St. Louis. They appear to be concerned for the injured officer.

This is a developing story and new information is still coming into the FOX 2 Newsroom. Refresh this page or tune into FOX 2 News on-air for the latest update.