Illinois officials announce 7,873 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 108 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 7,873 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 108 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 712,936 cases, including 12,137 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 79,055 specimens for a total 10,368,278.

As of last night, 5,775 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,211 patients were in the ICU and 686 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 21-27 is 10.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 21-27 is 12.2%.