Illinois OKs at-home sports betting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has temporarily suspended a rule that prevents at-home sports betting.

The administration says the executive order was signed in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Governor Pritzker’s executive order allows Illinois sports fans to temporarily place wagers from

the safety of their own home, protecting a revenue source that is critical as the state begins to

recover from the damaging financial impact of COVID-19,” said Marcus Fruchter, Administrator

of the Illinois Gaming Board. “The Illinois Gaming Board looks forward to welcoming patrons

back to casinos when it is safe to do so.”

Fans will be able to create online accounts and place wagers from their own home, while still providing the state with revenue.

The order will remain in effect until the Illinois Gaming Board issues a master sports wagering license and casinos, racetracks and sports facilities are allowed to reopen.

