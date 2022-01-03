Illinois one of top states for exoduses according to new study

ST. LOUIS – Illinois is one of the top states in the country seeing the biggest exoduses according to a study released by United Van Lines. The moving company released its 45th Annual National Movers Study.

The study tracks the company’s exclusive data for customers’ state-to-state migration patterns. Vermont was the state with the highest percentage (74%) of inbound migration with United Van Lines.

When it came to outbound moves, New Jersey (71%) topped the list for the fourth straight year.

Illinois (67%) ranked second on the outbound list. Illinois, New York (63%), Connecticut (60%), and California (59%) have all regularly appeared on the top of the outbound list.

Moving In

The top inbound states of 2021 were:

Vermont South Dakota South Carolina West Virginia Florida Alabama Tennessee Oregon Idaho Rhode Island

Moving Out

The top outbound states for 2021 were:

New Jersey Illinois New York Connecticut California Michigan Massachusetts Louisiana Ohio Nebraska

United Van Lines also conducts an accompanying survey to examine the motivations and influences for Americans’ interstate moves. This year’s survey results indicated 31.8% of Americans who moved did so in order to be closer to family. Additionally, 32.5% of Americans moved for a new job or job transfer, a significant decrease from 2015, when more than 60% of Americans cited a job or transfer.

Also, nine of the top 10 outbound states are considered densely populated, further illustrating America’s shift to less crowded states.