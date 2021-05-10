2 new COVID-19 vaccination clinics to open in Rockford office buildings

FILE – In this Monday, March 22, 2021 file photo medical staff prepares an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. The European Commission says it has launched legal action against vaccine maker AstraZeneca for failing to respect the terms of its contract with the EU. A Commission spokesman said Monday, April 26, 2021 that the reason for the legal action was that “some terms of the contract have not been respected” and that “the company has not been in a position to come up with a reliable strategy to ensure a timely delivery of doses.” The AstraZeneca vaccine has been central to Europe’s immunization campaign, but the slow pace of deliveries has frustrated the Europeans. AstraZeneca has previously said that its contract with the EU contained vaccine delivery targets, not firm commitments.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday that two commercial buildings in Rockford will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Beginning in mid-May, The state is partnering with the Building Owners and Managers Association and local unions to encourage front desk staff, custodial workers, security, building engineers and other employees to sign up for an appointment in advance, and outreach will be conducted to neighboring buildings as well. The clinics offer two-dose vaccinations and will also take walk-ins.

The two Rockford clinics will be located at the Stewart Square building, at 308 W. State Street, and at the office building at 111 S. Alpine Road, across from Heartland Church.

“Having vaccine available where you work makes getting vaccinated very convenient,” said Pritzker. “SEIU and other area unions, local businesses, and the building managers have worked hand in hand with IDPH to make this as easy as possible. It’s exciting to see traffic in commercial districts across Illinois begin to pick up after a long year apart – an achievement only possible because of the life-saving protection of vaccines and the consequent reduction of cases and hospital admissions. More vaccinations will mean more of a return to normal for everyone.”

Dates and times will be promoted in advance, which have been strategically chosen around shift changes to allow as many workers to take advantage of this opportunity as possible.

Illinois is also supporting vaccination clinics for community organizations across the state such as churches and other religious organizations, neighborhood associations, mutual aid groups, nonprofits, immigrant service providers, and the like. Interested community organizations can sign up to host a clinic at no cost to them and IDPH will provide the staff and supplies. The interest form for this program can be found at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinationclinics.