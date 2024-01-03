BLACKBERRY TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois woman with a history of DUIs has been charged in a crash that injured two young girls who were passengers in her car.

According to the Kane County Sheriff, Lisa Tegeler, 39, went off the roadway and into the ditch while driving her Honda CRV in the 42W000 block of Hughes Road around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the car rolled onto its side before coming to a stop.

Tegeler’s 8-year-old daughter and another girl, age 7, were injured in the crash, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office said, adding that the 7-year-old suffered a deep cut to her head that was closed with staples.

According to a police report, officers said Tegeler was cooperative at moments and irrational at others, kicking and screaming as she was treated for her injuries. Police also said she admitted to drinking vodka and vaping marijuana, and allegedly told police “she wished she was more focused and not such a party mom,” WGN reported.

Tegeler was charged with five counts of Aggravated DUI – Third Violation; five counts of Aggravated DUI – Great Bodily Harm; ten counts of Aggravated DUI – Bodily Harm to a Child Under 16; five counts of DUI; two counts of Endangering the Life of a Child; and Violation of an Order of Protection; Possession of Cannabis; Child Restraint Violation; Operating a Motor Vehicle While Using an Electronic Communication Device; Improper Lane Usage; and Failure to Reduce Speed.

Photo: Kane County Sheriff’s Department

Prosecutors said the incident was the fourth time Tegler has been charged with driving under the influence.

She was issued the order of protection in April 2023, which ordered her not to consume THC or alcohol within 24 hours before driving her daughter, Shaw News reported.

Tegler was released without bond in accordance with Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act, but ordered to wear an alcohol monitoring device and submit to weekly drug and alcohol tests.

She has now been prohibited from driving any person under the age of 18, including her daughter, and from having unsupervised contact with her daughter.