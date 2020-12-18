Illinois pastor releases song about upcoming Christmas Star

SOUTHERN Ill. – A Southern Illinois pastor has released a new Christmas song to bring faith to the spirits that may have been dampened during 2020.

Marty De’Roche pastor of Denmark Baptist Church says his new song “Christmas Wears a Crown” is about the Christmas Star of Bethlehem that leads people to newly born Jesus.

“Jesus is the world’s guiding light”, said De Roche. “The light that we all need during this time”.

After releasing “Christmas Wears a Crown” in November, the song is now being played on 29 radio stations across the country.

“My producer Monte Jackson has been in the music business for a long time” said De Roche. “He sent the song to West Star Media group and it was picked up from there, I truly hope people enjoy it”.

De’Roche says he feels humbled to be fulfilling a lifelong dream.

“I’ve always loved music. My dream out of high school was to one day sing a BJ Thomas gospel song on the Grand Ole Opry”, said De Roche.

He says it is important to remember that Christmas is a season beyond the nativity story.

“Christmas is really about sacrifice” said De Roche. “That’s the greatest gift”.

The upcoming conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn may or may not be a return of the Star of Bethlehem, but De’Roche wants to inspire the believers who anticipate it.

He is set to debut “Christmas Wears a Crown” publicly for the first time at Denmark Baptist Church on Monday, December 21 the same night that the planets are to align in the sky.

“For whatever reason God has brought me back to my love of music” said De’Roche. ” Hopefully this song can bring people joy”.

