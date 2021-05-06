Illinois Peace Officers Memorial honors officers killed in line of duty

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officers of Illinois law enforcement killed in the line of duty were honored with a ceremony in Springfield on Thursday, including State Troopers Christopher Lambert and Brooke Jones-Story, and Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner.

The Illinois Peace Officers Memorial Service recognized men and women of law enforcement who died in 2019 and 2020. Last year, the ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not how these officers died that made them heroes. It’s how they lived. And we’re here today to honor their life, their service, and their stories,” said Gloria Bodnar of the Illinois Peace Officers Memorial Committee.

In total, 16 law enforcement officers were honored at this year’s ceremony.