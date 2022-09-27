WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The Biden administration has awarded $53.7 million to Illinois to build an electric vehicle charging network along the state’s highways.

The funds, established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will allow Illinois to install approximately 2,573 public charging ports every 50 miles along 1,562 miles of interstates.

“America led the original automotive revolution in the last century, and today, thanks to the historic resources in the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re poised to lead in the 21st century with electric vehicles,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We have approved plans for all 50 States, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia to help ensure that Americans in every part of the country – from the largest cities to the most rural communities—can be positioned to unlock the savings and benefits of electric vehicles.”

All states were required to submit plans for their EV charging infrastructure to the White House for how to spend the funds. Illinois missed out on the first round of approvals.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocated a total of $5 billion over 5 years to states for funding of EV charging stations.

Biden has a goal of ultimately installing 500,000 chargers across America and building a network of fast-charging stations across 53,000 miles of freeways from coast to coast.