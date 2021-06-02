Illinois planning to hold lottery to encourage vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is about to join several states in offering a lottery for residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
The effort is meant to encourage more people to become vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The state budget, passed early Tuesday, allows Illinois to set aside $7 million for prizes and $3 million for scholarships for minors who get a shot.
The Illinois program could be similar to the “Vax-A-Million” lottery in Ohio, which offers five drawings for $1 million prizes.
To be eligible for Ohio’s program, participants must be residents of that state and be vaccinated.
It’s thought that Illinois program will operate in a similar manner.