Illinois planning to hold lottery to encourage vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is about to join several states in offering a lottery for residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The effort is meant to encourage more people to become vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The state budget, passed early Tuesday, allows Illinois to set aside $7 million for prizes and $3 million for scholarships for minors who get a shot.

The Illinois program could be similar to the “Vax-A-Million” lottery in Ohio, which offers five drawings for $1 million prizes.

To be eligible for Ohio’s program, participants must be residents of that state and be vaccinated.

It’s thought that Illinois program will operate in a similar manner.