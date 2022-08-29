Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials have announced the indictment and arrest of 62-year-old Christopher G. Sullivan of Aledo for battery (a Class A misdemeanor) and two counts of official misconduct (a Class 3 felony).

In June 2021, ISP DCI Agents began an investigation after an allegation of a battery that was reported to have been committed by Sullivan in his capacity as the Aledo police chief while he was conducting an arrest, a news release says. During the investigation, ISP investigators gathered evidence in support of arrest.

The Mercer County State’s Attorney’s Office requested a special prosecutor for the case, and the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office was appointed.

On Monday, an indictment was filed charging Sullivan with the three charges. Sullivan’s bond was set at $10,000, 10% to apply.

Sullivan surrendered himself to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon. No additional information will be released by ISP, the release says.