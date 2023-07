QUINCY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Illinois are searching for a “furry felon” who broke into a laundromat on Thursday.

According to the Quincy Police Department, the crime happened on July 6th when the suspect, dressed in a bunny costume, broke into the laundromat and stole several items.

The incident was captured on the laundromat’s surveillance cameras.

Police are asking the public to help them identify the perpetrator.