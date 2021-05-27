Illinois police say deadly violence against officers is on the rise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Data compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation has shown a nationwide increase in deadly violence against police officers is on the rise.

The FBI says 31 officers have been killed in felony attacks so far in 2021, up 55% compared to this time last year.

Experts say police in Illinois are reporting an increase in violence directed at them.

Ed Wojcicki, of the Illinois Association of Police Chiefs, says, “There’s a growing concern that there’s less respect for police officers, for peace officers, throughout the state. And so, people seem to feel more emboldened to prod the officers, in some cases, physically harm them.”

A spokesperson for the FBI in Springfield says they’re committed to providing data that can help law enforcement agencies keep officers safe.