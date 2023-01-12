CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police said Thursday the total number of Chicago expressway shootings dropped by 47% in 2022, compared to the previous year.

Police also said the number of expressway homicides decreased by 88% compared to 2021.

“After an unprecedented number of expressway shootings in the Chicago area in 2021, the Illinois State Police mobilized resources agency-wide, including troopers, Air Operations, forensic services, and criminal investigation special agents, which cut the number of expressway shootings in 2022 almost in half,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

Police attributed the decrease in part to increased enforcement efforts and new technology.

“Protecting all Illinoisans, in our schools, in public spaces, and on our expressways, is the most important thing we can do,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The scourge of gun violence requires aggressive and intentional action. By taking steps to expand the usage of expressway cameras and hiring additional state police troopers, we’re making sure law enforcement agencies have the resources necessary to effectively respond to criminal activity on our roads.”

ISP has increased its use of automated license plate reader cameras and air operations, it said.