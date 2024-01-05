CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in McHenry County said a fatal shooting that left three women dead and another injured was the result of a domestic violence incident. The shooter also killed himself, police said.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department, officers were called out around 4 a.m. on August 9th, 2023, to an address in the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road.

Three women were found dead at the scene. Another woman and a man had been shot. They were taken to a local hospital, where the man died from his injuries.

Today, police released the results of an investigation into the deaths. They determined that all victims were members of the same family and that an argument escalated and the man shot the women and then himself.

The fifth victim survived and has since been released from the hospital, police said.

Police said investigators determined that the shooter was “most likely suffering from a mental health crisis” at the time. Although he remains unidentified, police said he had no prior contact with police at the house and did possess a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification.