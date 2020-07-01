Illinois police searching for 2 missing children

EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police are searching for 4-year-old James Monroe and 13-year-old Saniyah Curington, who went missing last night.

According to police, Monroe is 4′ and weighs 40 pounds. Curington is 5’4″, 130 pounds.

Both were last seen at 821 Dobson Street in Evanston at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday. Police say that, due to their ages, the juveniles are considered to be in danger.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 847-866-5050 or call 911.

