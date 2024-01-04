(WTVO) — Illinois State Police launched a new initiative to combat road rage.

The campaign, titled “Road Rage. Don’t Engage.” is designed to raise awareness of the increase in violent road rage incidents and tips on how to prevent these situations.

A road rage situation made local news just this week after a Chicago firefighter was arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the face during a road rage incident.

Some most common signs of road rage and aggressive driving include:

Following too closely or tailgating

Improper or erratic lane changing

Illegally driving on the shoulder of the road (emergency lane), in a ditch/median, or on sidewalk

Passing where prohibited

Failure to yield right of way

Failure to obey traffic laws, signs, and devices

Failure to yield to emergency personnel and construction zone speed limits

Failure to signal

Driving too fast for conditions or in excess of posted speed limit or racing

Making an improper turn

Police say creating distance between an angry driver, as well as changing lanes, are good tips to prevent road rage. Officials also advise: