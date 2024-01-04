(WTVO) — Illinois State Police launched a new initiative to combat road rage.
The campaign, titled “Road Rage. Don’t Engage.” is designed to raise awareness of the increase in violent road rage incidents and tips on how to prevent these situations.
A road rage situation made local news just this week after a Chicago firefighter was arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the face during a road rage incident.
Some most common signs of road rage and aggressive driving include:
- Following too closely or tailgating
- Improper or erratic lane changing
- Illegally driving on the shoulder of the road (emergency lane), in a ditch/median, or on sidewalk
- Passing where prohibited
- Failure to yield right of way
- Failure to obey traffic laws, signs, and devices
- Failure to yield to emergency personnel and construction zone speed limits
- Failure to signal
- Driving too fast for conditions or in excess of posted speed limit or racing
- Making an improper turn
Police say creating distance between an angry driver, as well as changing lanes, are good tips to prevent road rage. Officials also advise:
- If you are in the left lane and someone wants to pass, move to your right and allow them to pass
- When merging, make sure you have plenty of room and use your turn signal
- If someone cuts you off, slow down and give them room to merge into your lane
- If a speeding driver is tailgating you, safely change lanes when able
- Making gestures might anger the other driver; create distance and avoid confrontation
- If another driver is acting angry, don’t make eye contact