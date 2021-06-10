Illinois preparing for full reopening Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WGN) — The state of Illinois will be fully reopened for business starting Friday as Phase 5 is set to go into effect.

The opening is a start to feeling some sense of normalcy since the pandemic began.

Friday’s Phase 5 launch will mean nearly all mitigation limits will be removed.

Businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and seated-spectator venues as well as bars and restaurants will be able to operate at full capacity for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

More than 68% of Illinois residents age 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state had set a goal of 70% of residents vaccinated by July 4th.

Currently, 37.57% of Winnebago County’s population fully vaccinated, leaving 62% of the population unvaccinated or having received only one dose.

Federal mask mandates will remain in place for public transportation — and other facilities like schools and health care settings.

“A strong economy requires that people not only feel safe, but truly be safe, as they go about their lives as workers, neighbors, consumers, and friends – and thanks to the lifesaving power of vaccinations, that day is finally here for Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker.