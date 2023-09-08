CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents have only a few weeks left to file a claim for payment from a class action lawsuit filed against identify verification software provider Onfido.

According to the settlement website, any Illinois resident who uploaded a photo or video of themselves and a photo ID to a mobile app or website for identity verification performed by Ofido between June 12, 2015 and May 5, 2023 is eligible to claim payment.

The lawsuit alleges that Onfido violated Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting biometric data without adhering to the act’s guidelines.

Over $12 million is expected to be paid out, with individuals receiving an estimated $65 to $350, depending on where the information was stored.

To check eligibility and file a claim, visit the settlement website here.