Illinois ranked state with some of best drivers in the country

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates 43.6 million Americans will be traveling by car between July 1–5. (Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– Illinois is the fifth-best driving state in the country, that’s according to QuoteWizard, one of the nation’s leading online insurance marketplaces.

QuoteWizard analyzed data from two million car insurance quotes from drivers across the country. The company evaluated states on four factors to determine overall driver quality.

Those factors are:

  • Accidents
  • Speeding Tickets
  • DUIs
  • Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)

The best driving states were those with the lowest rate of incidents.

Best Driving States

  1. New Hampshire
  2. West Virginia
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Kentucky
  5. Illinois
  6. Delaware
  7. Louisiana
  8. Michigan
  9. Arizona
  10. Connecticut
  11. Missouri
  12. Pennsylvania
  13. Arkansas
  14. South Dakota
  15. Alabama
  16. Hawaii
  17. Nevada
  18. Maine
  19. Texas
  20. Minnesota
  21. New York
  22. Mississippi
  23. Georgia
  24. North Carolina
  25. Indiana

Worst Driving States                                                   

  1. Iowa
  2. North Dakota
  3. Virginia
  4. California
  5. Alaska
  6. Utah
  7. Idaho
  8. New Jersey
  9. Tennessee
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Nebraska
  12. Oregon
  13. Rhode Island
  14. Wyoming
  15. Maryland
  16. Massachusetts
  17. Ohio
  18. Washington
  19. Kansas
  20. South Carolina
  21. Montana
  22. New Mexico
  23. Colorado
  24. Florida
  25. Vermont

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story