Illinois Rep. Bailey collapses during House debate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Representative Darren Bailey (109th District) was reportedly taken out of the Bank of Springfield Center on a stretcher after experiencing a medical emergency during a House Floor debate.

Rep. Darren Bailey says he is “doing well” after fainting.

JUST IN: Illinois State Rep. Darren Bailey has been wheeled out of the Bank of Springfield Center on a stretcher after experiencing a medical emergency during House floor debate. — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) January 10, 2021

A press release from his office says he is being treated at a local hospital, adding he had experienced a minor medical issue.

“He is looking forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” the release adds.

Wishing a speedy recovery to Representative @DarrenBaileyIL https://t.co/RGzTcR5F5r — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 10, 2021

Rep. Darren Bailey seen being rolled off the House floor on a stretcher by paramedics.



Leader Durkin says he suffers from “gastrointestinal issues” and “hasn’t eaten today.” Says Rep. Bailey passed out and hit his head, but will be ok.

#twill pic.twitter.com/mS0Qq5goBK — Jakob Emerson (@JakobEmersonTV) January 10, 2021

Last year, Rep. Bailey challenged Governor JB Pritzker in court over his COVID-19 executive orders.

