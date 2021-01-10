Illinois Rep. Bailey collapses during House debate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Representative Darren Bailey (109th District) was reportedly taken out of the Bank of Springfield Center on a stretcher after experiencing a medical emergency during a House Floor debate.
Rep. Darren Bailey says he is “doing well” after fainting.
Leader Jim Durkin says he suffered from “gastrointestinal issues” and hit his head. He is expected to be okay.
A press release from his office says he is being treated at a local hospital, adding he had experienced a minor medical issue.
“He is looking forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” the release adds.
Last year, Rep. Bailey challenged Governor JB Pritzker in court over his COVID-19 executive orders.
