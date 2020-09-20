Illinois reports 1,402 new coronavirus cases Sunday, 14 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) – State health officials reported 1,402 new cases of coronavirus Sunday in Illinois and 14 additional deaths.

There are now a total of 274,258 coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began and 8,450 total deaths.

The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19 is 3.5%.

In the last 24 hours, 48,011 tests were collected for a grand total of 5,105,153.

On Saturday, 2,529 cases and 25 additional deaths were reported.

