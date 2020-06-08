Illinois reports 23 new deaths, 658 cases on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public health announced 658 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 128,415 cases, including 5,924 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois since the pandemic began. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 16,099 specimens for a total of 1,058,873. The seven-day statewide positivity rate stands at 5% (June 1st – June 7th).

Following guidance from the CDC, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Experts say that reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. Health officials say they will update this data once a week.

The latest deaths occurred at the following locations:

– Cook County: 1 male 50s, 6 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– Lake County: 1 female 70s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 50s

