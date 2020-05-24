Illinois reports 2,508 new COVID-19 cases, 67 additional deaths in 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday, The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 2,508 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 67 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.
The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 110,304. A total of 4,856 people have died related to COVID-19.
The latest deaths include:
• Coles County – 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
• Cook County – 1 female 20s, 2 males 30s, 1 female 50s, 5 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 9 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 11 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 3 males 90s
• DuPage County – 1 female 60s
• Macon County – 1 male 60s
• Madison County – 1 unknown 80s
• McLean County – 1 male 80s
• St. Clair County – 1 female 80s
• Winnebago County – 1 female 90s
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,674 specimens for a total of 747,921 tests distributed throughout the state. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 12%.
